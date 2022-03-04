Brokerages Set Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Target Price at $226.11

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Account Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $195.87 on Tuesday. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.29 and a 200-day moving average of $210.13.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

