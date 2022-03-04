Brokers Issue Forecasts for Oak Street Health, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $21.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $937,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,583 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.