Brokers Issue Forecasts for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.01) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 132 ($1.77) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.62) to GBX 97 ($1.30) in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

RYCEY stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036,966 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

