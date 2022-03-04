Brokers Issue Forecasts for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

WHF stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $353.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.41. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 49.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,656,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 241,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth $486,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 210.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 32,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

