Brokers Set Expectations for Strategic Education, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Strategic Education in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.
Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $221,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,811 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,947,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,672,000 after purchasing an additional 426,776 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,119,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 100,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,570 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Strategic Education by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 88,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.34%.
Strategic Education Company Profile (Get Rating)
Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
