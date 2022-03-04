Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,527,000 after buying an additional 1,066,488 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,107,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after buying an additional 241,044 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02. The company has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

