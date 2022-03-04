Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 314 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $83,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 133.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 382,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 28,702.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 317,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,660,000 after purchasing an additional 316,872 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX opened at $145.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.24. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $138.61 and a 1-year high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

