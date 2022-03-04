Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 8,714 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 267.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.48 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.03.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.42%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

