Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 1,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $699.72.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $684.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $667.33 and a 200-day moving average of $642.31. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $447.45 and a one year high of $710.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.12 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

