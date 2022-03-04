Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,602 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 109.0% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 34,938 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,218 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 226,402 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $34,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth $2,758,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,769 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 23.9% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 11,941 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.91.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $194.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.89.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

