BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA boosted its stake in BRP Group by 912.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BRP Group by 62.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 114.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRP. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

NYSE BRP opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 134.75 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Research analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

