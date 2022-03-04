BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.70, but opened at $28.96. BRP Group shares last traded at $28.22, with a volume of 9,087 shares.

The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%.

BRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA boosted its stake in BRP Group by 912.5% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.75 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

