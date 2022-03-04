BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BRP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOOO. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.15. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

