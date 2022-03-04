BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at National Bankshares

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of BTB.UN opened at C$4.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$301.64 million and a PE ratio of 12.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$3.88 and a twelve month high of C$4.38.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

