BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Announces Earnings Results

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. BTRS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BTRS stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Get BTRS alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 65,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 41.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 33.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile (Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.