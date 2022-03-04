Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($31.53) to GBX 2,400 ($32.20) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($37.57) to GBX 2,935 ($39.38) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,019.50.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $40.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

