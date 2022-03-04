Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Frank van Zanten Sells 11,723 Shares

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,904 ($38.96), for a total transaction of £340,435.92 ($456,777.03).
Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,820 ($37.84) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. Bunzl plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,122 ($28.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,000 ($40.25). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,778.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,716.54. The company has a market cap of £9.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.77.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 40.80 ($0.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.66%.
About Bunzl (Get Rating)
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.
