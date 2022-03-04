BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,028,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,374,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,292,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after buying an additional 42,632 shares in the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 232,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 165,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

BYTE Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. BYTE Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

