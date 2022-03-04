C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Given New $59.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $96.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AI. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. cut their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of C3.ai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.67.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AI traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.85. 124,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,797. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.15. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $98.10.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after purchasing an additional 644,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 732.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 547,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 253.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after buying an additional 496,030 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in C3.ai by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after buying an additional 312,989 shares during the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.