C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Given New $59.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $96.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on AI. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. cut their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of C3.ai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.67.
Shares of NYSE:AI traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.85. 124,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,797. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.15. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $98.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after purchasing an additional 644,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 732.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 547,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 253.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after buying an additional 496,030 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in C3.ai by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after buying an additional 312,989 shares during the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
C3.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C3.ai (AI)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.