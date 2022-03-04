Cable One (NYSE:CABO) PT Lowered to $2,326.00 at KeyCorp

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,041.86.

Cable One stock opened at $1,439.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,375.63 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,563.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,752.33.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,179,000 after acquiring an additional 37,780 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cable One by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

