Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.86. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$4.85, with a volume of 74,290 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$6.90 to C$5.75 in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of C$184.50 million and a PE ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.48.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

