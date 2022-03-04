Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 247,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Calix were worth $97,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Calix by 12.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,707,000 after buying an additional 322,325 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Calix by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,685,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,746,000 after buying an additional 165,641 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Calix by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 228,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Calix by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,903 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Calix by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 508,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.43.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

