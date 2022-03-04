Campbell Soup (CPB) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on May 2nd

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

Campbell Soup has raised its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Campbell Soup has a dividend payout ratio of 51.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,437,000 after acquiring an additional 373,208 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 761,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,982 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 71,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 352,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.