Camping World Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Camping World in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CWH. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 3.00. Camping World has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 286.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

