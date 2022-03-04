Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $57.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $63.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $100,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 55,168 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 301,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 113,077 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,144 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

