Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) to Hold

Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of 12.70.

Shares of APPEF stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. Appen has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

Appen Ltd. engages in the development of human-annotated datasets for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Content Relevance, Language Resources, and Other. The Content Relevance segment offers annotated data used in search technology for improving relevance and accuracy of search results.

