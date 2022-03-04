Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.34

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.34 and traded as high as C$3.38. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$3.33, with a volume of 415,515 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$570.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.40%.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

