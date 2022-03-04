Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $138.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday. cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

NYSE CM opened at $126.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.39 and its 200-day moving average is $119.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $132.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $1.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 972,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.