Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.592 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources has increased its dividend payment by 55.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

NYSE CNQ opened at $58.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,908,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,625,000 after acquiring an additional 584,098 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,959,000 after acquiring an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

