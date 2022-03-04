Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$77.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s previous close.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.30.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up C$1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$74.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,512. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.13 billion and a PE ratio of 14.98. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$35.83 and a 12 month high of C$76.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.88, for a total transaction of C$648,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,987 shares in the company, valued at C$1,556,276.56. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.18, for a total value of C$330,918.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,945,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$128,784,479.22. Insiders have sold a total of 276,879 shares of company stock valued at $16,340,267 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

