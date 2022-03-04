Canadian Western Bank to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.50.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$37.50 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$31.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.63.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$260.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.90 million.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.