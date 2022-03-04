Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CBDS opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. Cannabis Sativa has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.90.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile (Get Rating)
