Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock Position Increased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 723,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 148,808 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Ian Jiro Harris bought 13,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $108,174.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 31,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $254,280.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 66,769 shares of company stock worth $533,362. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ CTLP opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $531.72 million, a P/E ratio of -374.00 and a beta of 2.07.
Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $51.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.
