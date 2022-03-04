Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock Position Increased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 723,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 148,808 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

In other news, Director Ian Jiro Harris bought 13,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $108,174.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 31,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $254,280.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 66,769 shares of company stock worth $533,362. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CTLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $531.72 million, a P/E ratio of -374.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $51.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cantaloupe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.