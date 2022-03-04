Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5,063.53

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,063.53 ($67.94) and traded as low as GBX 5,040 ($67.62). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 5,080 ($68.16), with a volume of 70,291 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,061.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,071.63. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 10.33.

Get Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c alerts:

In other news, insider Robin Archibald purchased 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,144 ($69.02) per share, with a total value of £4,989.68 ($6,694.86).

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.