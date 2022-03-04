Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,285 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 95,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 504.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 21,676 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 166,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $52.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.97. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

