Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $1,095,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,384,000 after purchasing an additional 63,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 122,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $215.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.10 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.81. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

