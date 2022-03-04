Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $123.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $105.85 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

