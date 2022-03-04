Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,597 SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,279,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,303,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,812,000 after purchasing an additional 378,114 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 378,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after buying an additional 182,550 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 60,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

SHM opened at $48.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $49.76.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

