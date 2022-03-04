Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 23,492 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,492 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $4,660,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 20,361 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,765,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,767,000 after buying an additional 107,255 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,626,199,000 after buying an additional 21,391,372 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 16,109,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,013,085.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

