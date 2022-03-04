Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 531 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 411.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 26,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA opened at $35.93 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -824.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

