Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1,226.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,111 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Capital World Investors increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,938,000 after acquiring an additional 274,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,891,000 after buying an additional 112,981 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after buying an additional 1,538,249 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after buying an additional 931,872 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF stock traded down $4.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.12. 3,838,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $120.78 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

