Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in World Acceptance were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 2,695.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 565.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $600,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.76, for a total value of $658,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,953 shares of company stock worth $1,441,135. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

World Acceptance stock opened at $192.50 on Friday. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 20.09 and a quick ratio of 15.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.33.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

