Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.47.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 74.81%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

