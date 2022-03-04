Captrust Financial Advisors Has $802,000 Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Visteon were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Visteon by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 20.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $111.74 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $136.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.87 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. Visteon’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.10.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

