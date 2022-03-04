Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,132 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.67.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $198.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.09. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.99 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About RBC Bearings (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.