Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

CARA stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $572.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,683,000 after purchasing an additional 93,737 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

