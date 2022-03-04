Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Issues Earnings Results

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

Shares of CARA opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $592.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 219,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 202,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,683,000 after acquiring an additional 93,737 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 481.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 90,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 293,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 79,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CARA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

