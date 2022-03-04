Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $56.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.35. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $137,061.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $350,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,112 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,699 over the last three months. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,445,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

