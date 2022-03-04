Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.89.

NYSE CARR opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.41. Carrier Global has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

