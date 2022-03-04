Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 1,583 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Allstate by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 16.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.79.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $125.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.03.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

